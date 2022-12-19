Letter: ESG

Students want the school to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housing with no A/C or heating. They could give up the internet. They could avoid any transportation that uses petroleum and eat only the food they grow

Or they could learn critical thinking and realize that renewables will never allow them to have all of their critical needs without fossil fuels. They could try to understand cold turkey abandonment of fossil fuels is bad policy. Isn’t that why they go to college in the first place?

Bill Blaine

Marana