Letter: Essential services?

To date I have not seen much of a slow down in cars travelling the Kolb/Escalante intersection. Some are wearing masks, that's nice. Usually this is between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily and in the evening there are many cars in the Walmart neighborhood market at Kolb and Golf Links. It seems a lot of people are still doing daily runs. Then there are the drag races at Kolb/Escalante on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights after 10:30 p.m. and sometimes the cars and motorcycles are deafening! Maybe the Mayor could put a small police office at the corner of Kolb/Escalante? I suppose drag racing is an essential service! Just wondering!
jerry ferguson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
