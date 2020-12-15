Letter: Essential Workers Never Mentioned

If you have the newspaper delivered to your home, you must thank a "new group" of Essential Workers of NEWSPAPER CARRIERS as they are the ones who deliver the paper day in and day out (no matter what). With all the non-essential travel for us all...... THEY ALL still do their jobs!
I personally want to recognize and thank my carriers David and Michele Boykin. They know I'm retired military and every Veteran's Day, they give me a card in the delivery thanking me for my service. That gesture is so much appreciated. They also give me a Christmas Card with the delivery. I receive maybe 5 or so cards each year, and they ALWAYS will be one of them. Thank you for that!
So let us ALL applaud these ESSENTIAL WORKERS withing our community!
Troy Curtis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
