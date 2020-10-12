 Skip to main content
Letter: Ethan Orr has the Heart for the PCC Governing Board
Ethan Orr has been a tireless advocate for Pima Community College. He cares about our community. It is obvious in his interactions with our students and it is displayed in the passion, which he exhibits in working to make other people’s lives better. He has the heart for this job as a native Tucsonan, PCC alum, and adjunct faculty member at Pima.

When I was a college administrator, Ethan was in the State Legislature; he listened to our students, while working with leaders in business and education to reinstate funding for the state’s adult education system for $4.5 million. He also protected the $8 million in state funding for PCC. Ethan worked to create training programs so that everyone in Tucson has the dignity to support themselves and their families. Please join me in voting for Ethan Orr for the PCC Governing Board. We need an effective leader with intelligence and compassion, who will get things done and most importantly, who has the heart to do it.

Regina Suitt

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

