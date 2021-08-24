 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ethan Orr's "Ideas to end the drought in Arizona"
View Comments

Letter: Ethan Orr's "Ideas to end the drought in Arizona"

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 22 article "Ideas to end the drought in Arizona."

I thank Ethan Orr on his letter regarding 'Ideas to end drought in Arizona'. I would add to this is, immediately freeze all new development! I don't know where (Tucson) Arizona thinks water will come from for more residents and businesses.

I have lived in Tucson 65 years and have heard desalination for decades, and now when water is at a drastically critical level it comes up again. Let's stop resting on our laurels!

Nancy Reid

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Local-issues

Letter: Governor Ducey

Governor Doug Ducey has just leaped ahead of former Governor Evan Mecham as the worst Governor in the history of Arizona. Even though “Ev” was…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News