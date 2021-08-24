Letter: Ethan Orr's "Ideas to end the drought in Arizona"

Re: the Aug. 22 article "Ideas to end the drought in Arizona."
I thank Ethan Orr on his letter regarding 'Ideas to end drought in Arizona'. I would add to this is, immediately freeze all new development! I don't know where (Tucson) Arizona thinks water will come from for more residents and businesses.
I have lived in Tucson 65 years and have heard desalination for decades, and now when water is at a drastically critical level it comes up again. Let's stop resting on our laurels!
Nancy Reid
North side
