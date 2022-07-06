 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: EV chargers help Tucson's economy

  • Comments

When EV owners (or renters), plan a trip, we look to stop where we can both charge, and eat, sleep and/or shop. Increasingly, Teslas are not the only EVs on the road. Other types of chargers are also needed. If Tucson wants these travelers to plan a route thru our fair city, chargers should be installed at our parks, hotels and eateries, whenever possible. As some people think only rich people buy electric cars, don't we want some of that money for local tourism?

Debbi Golden-Davis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: School Voucher Giveaway

Face it. The school voucher program is nothing more than a hand-out to the more wealthy. The less wealthy (many of them) cannot afford the tui…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News