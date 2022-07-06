Letter: EV chargers help Tucson's economy

When EV owners (or renters), plan a trip, we look to stop where we can both charge, and eat, sleep and/or shop. Increasingly, Teslas are not the only EVs on the road. Other types of chargers are also needed. If Tucson wants these travelers to plan a route thru our fair city, chargers should be installed at our parks, hotels and eateries, whenever possible. As some people think only rich people buy electric cars, don't we want some of that money for local tourism?