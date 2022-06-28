Letter: EV Readiness Good for the Long Term

I am a lifelong resident of southern Arizona and I volunteer to support the environment. Tucson’s proposed electric vehicle (EV) readiness amendments to the Unified Development Code is a step in the right direction. Although the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce said the proposed EV requirements far outpace local demand; the future will see more demand. Exxon CEO Darren Woods said, in a recent CNBC interview, that by 2040 every passenger car sold in the US will be electric. Our community needs to support a surge in EV adoption now because it’s expensive to retrofit buildings after they’re built. The amendments would require new apartment construction to have 25% of parking spaces be at-least EV capable. Future residents will wonder why we didn’t build out more infrastructure but the city is balancing supporting future needs of our community with immediate business interests. The amendments are good step because it will reduce carbon emissions while saving this community money long term.