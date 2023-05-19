A recent letter downplayed the economic and environmental benefits of electric cars. My experience having driven one since 2017 is one of many thousands of dollars saved in never having to "fill up my tank". I only use my EV as a "town car" and rarely take long distance trips. Further, having solar power for my home, I recharge at no cost. EVs can mean more money in the bank. More expensive upfront - yes, but considerable savings in the long run.