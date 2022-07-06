 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Even a 10th Grader Knows This Is Wrong

I am 15 years old and a proud, native Tucsonan. Last week, I represented Arizona at an engineering camp at the United States Military Academy at West Point. I met high-achieving students from all over the country, including several from Colorado—a state currently considering a ban on mountain lion hunting. Many states have already outlawed all forms of mountain lion hunting—and that is my wish for Arizona.

In Arizona, hundreds of mountain lions are killed every year for “recreational purposes”—in other words, for fun. Arizona’s lax hunting laws support blood-sport tourism. Trophy hunters come to Arizona to kill lions in much the same way as they go to Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

At a minimum, Arizona must protect its lions from out-of-state trophy hunters. Hunting outfitters and Arizona Game and Fish should not profit from the slaughter of our big cats. This is wrong—even a 10th grader can tell you that.

Travis Cooper

10th Grader and Future Arizona Voter/Taxpayer

