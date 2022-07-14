Letter: “Even astronomers are dazzled”, July 13, 2022, pA1

Re: the July 13 article "Even astronomers are dazzled."

The telescopic accomplishments of this dedicated group of scientists, some being from our own U of A,

are amazing.The front page picture before Henry Brean’s

comprehensive article was, indeed, dazzling. And according to Wikipedia, as of this July 13, there are

‘at least 2 trillion galaxies in the observable universe.’

Imagine what they will see.

Regents’ science professor George Rieke states in the article that “…Researchers are almost assured to discover things no one has seen before. We’re going to make people have to rewrite textbooks.”

My hope is that they will come across lifeforms that exist without killing their young, each other or their habitats.

My prayer is that they will be allowed to share this with us, no matter how humbling or unbelievable.

As my mother always told me, “The truth will come out.”

Sadly, mother didn’t know we might run out of time.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side