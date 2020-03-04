Letter: "Even in the darkest times slivers of light can get in"

Robert Matte Jr. made a statement in his article without letting a sliver of data get in. He wrote "How many happy atheists do you know?" Well, Mr Matte, I know a vast number of atheists and humanists who have organized to promote values founded on reason, science, and critical thinking. These people are members of FreeThought Arizona who meet monthly to sponsor educational programs, activism and social events. And believe me, we share a great deal of laughter and fun. Look us up at www.freethoughtaz.org
Susan Hetherington
East side
