Letter: Even Town of Catalina counts!
If you happen to see someone driving around in Catalina looking like they are lost, please remain calm it’s probably just me. I volunteered to help out Rex Scott. Rex is running for Pima Country Supervisors in District 1. Local government is the one that affects us most. We need to make it work for all of us.

Everyone talks about Rex’s qualifications, and I believe you can trust Rex to represent all of his constituents. He is also pretty moderate, way to the right of me. The alternative candidate doesn’t have the experience, or the temperament. And just like monkey wrench toting Ally Miller, I know Steve will be lobbing them into the works as well on his first opportunity.

We have all seen how our national politicians have log jammed

any policy or laws that could solve any of our current problems. Let’s not make our local government like that. Vote Rex!

Larry Robinson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

