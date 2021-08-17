 Skip to main content
Letter: Even with training, police are not qualified social work professionals
I, as millions of people here and around the globe, was a keen observer of the months long anti-police brutality public mass demonstrations, and the consequent debates on the behavior and political and social roles of law enforcement. I was at the infamous Feb. 16 TPD riot seeing first hand how the police planned an violent attack on peaceful demonstrators. While the report of "teams" of police trained to handle "social" rather than law enforcement situations seems to be an admirable "solution", it is a deceptive feel-good story for the public. Other cities have operated successful programs using professional social workers in place of officers and separated law enforcement from social work, as it should be. Using "trained" officers to handle, or be the lead-off handlers of social situations only continues to allow law enforcement to maintain authoritarian control over the public. The TPD continuse to mask authoritarian intentions with empty "reforms." The real solution is a complete separation of the two operations.

Jerry Bastian

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

