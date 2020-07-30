You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Every Creature Needs a Name....
Letter: Every Creature Needs a Name....

Every Creature Needs a Name

I am writing about little zebra foal that only lived 2 weeks.

He was born to Anna, his Mom, on July 4, 2020. My fiancee and I visited

his Mum, Kay Juhan, that Sunday to celebrate Independence Day.

Kay, Steve's 90 year old Mum, suggested we name the little

guy Flag, in honor of our patriotism, that is sadly lacking these days!

I read the sad article about the demise of the little foal on Wednesday and wrote to Sue Tygielski, the director of zoological operations and suggested the name Flag be posthumously be given to the foal.

I have not heard back form Ms. Tygielski, and thought perhaps I

could gain ears via 'letter to the editor' submission. "All Creatures

Great and Small, coined by James Herriot, is brought to mind. Everyone needs

a name! I mentioned

to Ms. Tydielski, that my sister Kathleen, in Heaven, is playing with

Flag!

karen vincent kos

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

