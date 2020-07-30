Letter: Every Creature Needs a Name....

Every Creature Needs a Name
I am writing about little zebra foal that only lived 2 weeks.
He was born to Anna, his Mom, on July 4, 2020. My fiancee and I visited
his Mum, Kay Juhan, that Sunday to celebrate Independence Day.
Kay, Steve's 90 year old Mum, suggested we name the little
guy Flag, in honor of our patriotism, that is sadly lacking these days!
I read the sad article about the demise of the little foal on Wednesday and wrote to Sue Tygielski, the director of zoological operations and suggested the name Flag be posthumously be given to the foal.
I have not heard back form Ms. Tygielski, and thought perhaps I
could gain ears via 'letter to the editor' submission. "All Creatures
Great and Small, coined by James Herriot, is brought to mind. Everyone needs
a name! I mentioned
to Ms. Tydielski, that my sister Kathleen, in Heaven, is playing with
Flag!
karen vincent kos
North side
