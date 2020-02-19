Letter: Every Democrat wants my guns

Re: the Feb. 17 letter "No one wants your guns."
This letter was a joke! Every Democrat for the past 18 months has stated they are coming for my guns, Including MARK KELLY whose running for Senator in AZ. The writer also stated if you want one of these weapons you should be willing to go thru a background check. GEE when I purchased my AR I had to go thru a Federal background check its the LAW! Definition of an Assault weapon A firearm capable of FULL Auto fire, IE pull the trigger and it shoots 30 bullets at a time, A machine gun. AR-15 is a SEMI AUTO pull trigger and it shoots 1 bullet and 1 bullet only!! Just like my Deer Rifle. The AR looks Scary that's just Cosmetic styling. SB1625 will absolutely turn thousands of AZ citizens into criminals overnite! Cars kill 30,000 people a year in this country. Protect your 2nd amendment rights vote Pro 2nd Amendment Candidates only.
Harold Halgrimson
Southwest side
