Letter: Every good thing has to end sometime

The deadline to renew men’s basketball tickets is June 1. We decided not to renew. No matter what changes between now and November I cannot envision myself joining 15,000 to see the games at McKale. I will be 92 by then, very vulnerable for the virus.
I have been hesitant to renew buying tickets for some time. The one and done irritates me. The push to pay college athletes offends me. We attend cheering on for Arizona. If their only goal is making money and they do not possess team spirit for the University then my interest is gone.
We have enjoyed the experience of being part of the cheering gang for decades now. We will miss it but will settle for TV as a poor substitute.
Jack B Walters
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!