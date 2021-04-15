Letter: Every state has only 2 senators

Too bad the writer of Wednesday's opinion letter "A fix for imbalance in the Senate" skipped geography classes, does not know how many states comprise the U.S., or doesn't care. North and South Dakota are two separate states with two separate state governments -- same as North and South Carolina. For his information, the U.S. Constitution provided for a federal district under the exclusive jurisdiction of U.S. Congress, not a state.
LOUISE NATH
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.