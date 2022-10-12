 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Every vote counts

A poll worker related how a misguided gentleman was informed that Donald Trump was not on the Democratic ballot. I inferred from this that the voter did not get to cast a vote for Trump. Although that makes sense, I see trouble for the poll worker if Mark Finchem achieves the office of Secretary of State. There were places on the ballot where the befuddled voter could have written in Trump's name so the poll worker could be guilty of disallowing someone to vote his preference. Trump could also claim election fraud because, according to him, he wins by a landslide any election in which he gets votes.

In the future, I would suggest that the poll worker just give the voter a crayon and tell him to insert Trump's name in the ballot's blank spaces.

rick Cohn

West side

