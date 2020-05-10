Letter: Everyone Can Help Someone
Letter: Everyone Can Help Someone

Thanks to the Daily Star for reporting on the plight of small businesses passed over by the PPP and other programs that might have helped them weather this pandemic storm. As sole proprietors, they didn’t qualify for money to pay a lease or utility bills while dozens of publicly traded companies gobbled up millions.

Since our household doesn't need the $2400 that Congress and the President are sending as relief, we’re going to buy gift cards and give donations to help Tucson businesses that have been overlooked, by-passed, or just plain forgotten in the rush to address needs of the broad economy. Jeers to Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Cheers to Twisted Crown on Broadway and to numerous other Tucson salons and small businesses. As Reagan once said, “We cannot help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” My family will help someone. Will yours?

Mary Herman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

