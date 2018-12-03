Re: the Dec. 2 guest column "Using General Fund to pay for needed road repairs is unfair."
Mr. Huckelberry makes a fatuous argument when he asserts that the county General Fund should not be used for repairing roads in unincorporated areas. It is based on the assumption that only unincorporated residents use roads in unincorporated areas. That is nonsense.
Most traffic on these roads is almost certainly from city residents. It is perfectly fair for their tax money to help maintain them just as we from outside the cities help their tax base by patronizing businesses in the city. It really is time for him to find a hobby and retire.
John Cerino
Northeast side
