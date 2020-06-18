Letter: Everything is fine because we haven’t maxed out our hospitals
Letter: Everything is fine because we haven’t maxed out our hospitals

I watched Governor Ducey and Cara Christ’s press conference last week and was dismayed by their cynical calculus: Essentially, they intend to let the COVID-19 cases continue unchecked until the hospital beds are maxed out. This has undercut and negated the sacrifices that we, as citizens, health care providers, mask wearers, social distancers and homebodies have made for the greater good. Ducey and his ilk need to put their money where their mouths are and prove to our citizens, essential workers and healthcare providers that we really do respect them. Putting down a few floor decals at a retail outlet and calling it a day is not sufficient. Masks in public places need to be mandatory until we get a handle on the community spread.

Liz Mcdonald

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

