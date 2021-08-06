Letter: Eviction Prevention Funding

Some folks need to be fired; period! Not disbursing the eviction prevention funds in a timely manner is inexcusable. Pima County has only satisfied 20% of the claims in over four months since the funding became available. The stress experienced by the renters and the landlords is unconscionable. Obviously the workers responsible, and their supervisors, aren’t up to the task. Get rid of them and hire people who care. The same is true across Arizona.
Jerry Knoski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.