Letter: Evidence of Election Fraud
Letter: Evidence of Election Fraud

Recently Arizona lawmakers have set up an email for the citizenry to report election fraud. The email address is 2020election@azleg.gov. To this I have submitted my account:

Dear Arizona Senate President Karen Fann,

There has been an attempted election fraud in Pima County. Pima County Supervisors Steve Christy and Ally Miller, voted without citing evidence of actual fraud, or of problems so significant that they should invalidate the election, not to certify the results of the November 3rd election. Steve Christy in particular made some unsupported allegations that there was fraud, not in Pima County, but elsewhere in the county, that apparently he felt justified is “no” vote to certify Pima County’s results.

I suspect Steve Christy’s action are part of much larger plot by President Trump to overturn the results of the November 3 election.

Please investigate Steve Christy’s action and report back to me your findings.

John Mcconnaughey

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

