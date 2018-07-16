Luis Carrasco of the AZ Star wrote that those who support Pres. Trump's "zero tolerance" policy at the border, wherein adults entering the country illegally with their children are temporarily separated, can be divided into "camp evil and camp evil lite." Of course neither category applies to the Central American parents who send their children here alone through the dangerous desert and scorching heat. Never any criticisms of them by Carrasco or the Star! I would argue that it is rather "evil" for folks at the AZ Star, their Democrat news media allies, the ACLU, and other open borders groups to support and encourage these people to come here. How many "migrant" women will be abused by their smugglers, how many children will die in the desert trying to come here? Apparently of NO concern to these people, just the "evil doers" Trump and his immigration enforcement band of devils!
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.