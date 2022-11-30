 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Evolution

  • Comments

In his farewell address, George Washington stated that political parties would serve “always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection."

It is time for our system of government to evolve. No longer do we see Democrats and Republicans being homogenous. They cannot arrive at a platform on which all members of the party can agree. People are opting to become Independents and splitting tickets to vote for the individuals who support most of their top priorities.

Perhaps in recognition of how our population has evolved, our political system should also evolve. Rank choice voting has accomplished this in several states and cities. Anybody can run in a primary and the top candidates go on to the general election. If nobody gets more than 50% of the vote, there is a runoff between the top 2 candidates.

People are also reading…

There is nothing as constant as change.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: Why are they so angry?

I recently passed a car on Oracle with Let's Go Brandon and Impeach Biden stickers on the window. What inspires this anger against the man who…

Letter: Two Sides of Mark Kelly

The Senate election results show that over 48% of Arizona voters voted against Mark Kelly. Certainly not the double digit lead Democrats state…

Letter: Adieu to Lake

After losing the Governor's Race to Katie Hobbs, Trump Mini-Me, Kari Lake stated "Arizonans know B.S. when they see it". Kari Lake is finally …

Letter: Legislative District 17

The current AZ 17 legislative district was gerrymandered last year to make it easier for Republicans to win. And it looks like the Pro Trump M…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News