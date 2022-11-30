Letter: Evolution

In his farewell address, George Washington stated that political parties would serve “always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection."

It is time for our system of government to evolve. No longer do we see Democrats and Republicans being homogenous. They cannot arrive at a platform on which all members of the party can agree. People are opting to become Independents and splitting tickets to vote for the individuals who support most of their top priorities.

Perhaps in recognition of how our population has evolved, our political system should also evolve. Rank choice voting has accomplished this in several states and cities. Anybody can run in a primary and the top candidates go on to the general election. If nobody gets more than 50% of the vote, there is a runoff between the top 2 candidates.

There is nothing as constant as change.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side