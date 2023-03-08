Responding to the LTE Feb 2 of the same subject name, the writer says EVs are not paying their fair share of the road use and then divides the motorists into those who can afford EVs (getting away with unfair road use) and those who cannot afford an EV (paying for all those EVs who use the roads.)

Due to increased labor and materials charges, and increased fuel efficiencies, gasoline taxes no longer come close to paying for highway maintenance. For the EVs that cost more (you can buy a Tesla now, with Fed tax credit for almost exactly the median price of a new car on cars.com-$42,500), EV owners pay for that with increases in their AZ sales taxes. EVs use electricity at far far greater consumption than gas cars, and that consumption in Tucson is taxed at 4.5% on their electricity bills.

AZ registration fees are higher for more costly vehicles, too. All that adds up to EVs paying their fair share and more.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley