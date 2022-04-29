 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ex-inmates and labor shortage

Re: the April 24 article "Ex-inmates could ease Ariz. labor shortage."

Tucson business owners and other companies need to rethink hiring practices when it comes to hiring a felon. As a person with one felony drug conviction 32 years ago in Texas I am unable to get a fingerprint clearance card. As such I have been refused be considered for remote receptionist work, being a housekeeper through companies like Care.com, working at the front desk of an assisted living facility, and other basic office work.

My work ethic is above board, I take pride in giving exceptional customer service to clients, I am willing to learn, and would be an amazing asset to any company if they gave me a chance. At 59 years old I have much to offer a company who is looking to train in basic office work, and sees me for who I am not who I was so long ago. Is there anyone out there?

Kathryn Felty

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

