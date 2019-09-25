Re: the September 22 article "UA paid ex-President Hart$800K for 2-year role after stepping down."
I was on the faculty of a large public university in California. If we were granted a year’s sabbatical (at 50% salary), we were required to serve the following year, to benefit our students and colleagues from our sabbatical research. A sabbatical could not be a golden parachute to retirement or another job.
My wife and I are UA alumni. Every year we get phone calls from a college-aged voice asking us to donate to the UA. We do give to some specific funds. But the next time she calls, we will be thinking about Pres. Hart’s golden parachute, the UA paying for fixing up Reid Park golf course, and the $50 million for improving the stadium -- money that could be used for reducing student tuition. Nah -- the UA is clearly awash in dollars.
Roger Carpenter
West side
