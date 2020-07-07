Letter: Examine white privilege

Re: the July 5 article "Romero's racism charge against blue line only adds more fuel to the fire in Tucson."
Kudos to Mayor Regina Romero for not allowing the blue line to be painted on a downtown Tucson street! The flag with the thin blue line is flown by white supremacists, including next to Confederate flags at the 2017 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville. The symbol is widely seen as a symbol of racism and white supremacy. Steller would have done well to bring this out. Tucson does not need a symbol of white supremacy on our streets and the Mayor knew that, and acted on it. Many members of our community do not feel protected by the police. We who are white need to take a HUGE step back and examine our white privilege during these discussions - this includes Tim Steller as well as the Tucson resident who suggested painting this symbol on our city's street.
Sarah Roberts
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
