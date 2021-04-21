Letter: Excellent Care at Banner UMC

Wanted to describe the wonderful medical care I received from Banner University Medical Center. I was rushed by ambulance on Wednesday night at eleven with severe abdominal pain. After a couple of hours, the doctor sat with me to say that the CT scan showed an obstruction and they would operate. There was a team of trauma doctors and when finished I awakened to caring voices explaining the recovery process. My room was in the new tower at Banner with a view of the Tucson Mountains. There were complications which the doctors and nurses attended to. The nurses were kind, caring and reliable. And the doctors’ visits were attentive. I found this whole experience to be first class and I hope in the coming days I can care for others as I was cared for. “I was a stranger and you helped me.”
Denise Mulloy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.