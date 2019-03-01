Last Sunday’s Star reported on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's recent visit to Tucson, including her meeting with the Tucson VA Medical Center staff. The article mentioned that the Tucson VA was given the lowest possible rating by the Department of Veterans Affairs last year. That internal rating really surprises me; in fact it shocks me!
As a Vietnam veteran, I have been getting excellent care from the Tucson VA hospital for more than eight years, and I get the best medical care I’ve ever received anywhere, including my time in the military and 30-plus years with a Seattle-based HMO. I have had the same personal care physician for eight years, who is tuned into my medical history.
Other VA employees I encounter, including physicians, nurses, technicians and support staff, are always courteous, professional and compassionate. I think my veteran friends who are also patients would agree that the VA administration missed the mark with a low rating for the Tucson VA.
Joe LaTourrette
West side
