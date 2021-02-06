Letter: Excellent COVID19 vaccine shot experience

This morning we set out to get our first COVID10 vaccine shots at TMC's drive-by site, not knowing quite what to expect. We were just so impressed with the physical layout of the site as well as all the employees we came in contact with. The employees were all friendly and efficient and the two automobile lines kept moving, slowly but surely. Thank you TMC for providing a pleasant and painless COVID19 vaccination site.
Lee and Barbara Beach
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.