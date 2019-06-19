Recently my husband and I attended the Tucson Pops Orchestra Music Under the Stars concert at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park. It was a most spectacular evening, as the weather was mild and the music was just perfect. But what wasn’t perfect were the lavatory facilities in the park. They were downright deplorable – filthy and smelly. In fact, the women’s lavatory was so dirty the women at the concert had to use the men’s lavatory. Also, the lavatories were in major disrepair. The next day I went on-line and wrote to the Mayor’s office.
Within 24 hours I heard back from the Mayor. He contacted Brent Dennis, Director of Parks and Recreation, who visited the park, then met with his leadership team to develop a plan to fix the problems.
Thank you Mayor Rothschild!
Mary Jo Swartzberg
SaddleBrooke
