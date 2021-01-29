Letter: Excellent vaccine service

On Tuesday, I went to my appointment to get the first vaccine shot at TMC, and I was stunned at how well the process went. From driving into TMC until leaving took less than 40 minutes and part of that was a required wait of 15 minutes after I received my shot to make sure I had no immediate reaction to the vaccine. This was one of the most efficient, well-run, and friendly undertakings I've ever seen. Even though I was there at 4:00 pm, toward the end of the day, eryone was fresh and cheeful and went out of their way to be helpful and make sure I understood everything. My compliments and gratitude to everyone involved and especially to whoever set up, planned, and trained everyone involved at TMC.
Mike Greenbaum
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.