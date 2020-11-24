 Skip to main content
Letter: Exceptional Covid Testing
Letter: Exceptional Covid Testing

My husband and I went through the Pima County Health Department's list of Covid test sites this week after a brief exposure to a friend who later tested positive. We arranged an appointment on-line for testing at the Udall Center at E. Tanque Verde. The on-line registration was easy. We arrived at the center and every person there was amazing! Efficient, kind, very organized and the most positive experience we could have imagined. Kudos for making this fearful experience an easy and comfortable one. Thank you! Marsha Royer, Green Valley

Marsha Royer

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

