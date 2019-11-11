To throw more money at public safety, education, tourism, and health and welfare which only benefits 15% of the population is absolutely a crime against the city residents and those who even propose a sales, property, or income tax increase should be recalled and never allowed on an election ballet again. The job of the elected officials is to CUT SPENDING and use the money collected wisely. If it doesn't benefit 90% of the residents, it should NOT be voted on. Collection of sales taxes on used goods must be declared illegal and the state and cities should no longer be able force people to pay sales taxes on any used items that have already had sales taxes paid once.
John Painer
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.