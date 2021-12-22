Letter: Exclusive housing for the elite well-to-dos

Re: the Dec. 19 article "New apartment complex commands $3,000 rents."
After reading the article on the latest high rise apartments downtown I thought how very exclusive Tucson has become for those who can afford over $3K rent! I also thought, "When will nice housing units and high rise apartments be affordable for low income retired seniors and others who barely get by on their low income?
And when I say low income I don't mean $1000.00 rent. LOW INCOME means the hard working retired (and still working-retired) seniors and other longtime Tucsonans who have contributed greatly to our Old Pueblo but get by on a very limited income. It is we who want, and deserve, to live in very nice, affordable, and comfortable dwellings.
The 'Old Pueblo' has become Tuc$on, California. Come on now - build for us in our beloved Tucson, ARIZONA.
Nancy Reid
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.