Letter: Exclusive housing for the elite well-to-dos
Letter: Exclusive housing for the elite well-to-dos

Re: the Dec. 19 article "New apartment complex commands $3,000 rents."

After reading the article on the latest high rise apartments downtown I thought how very exclusive Tucson has become for those who can afford over $3K rent! I also thought, "When will nice housing units and high rise apartments be affordable for low income retired seniors and others who barely get by on their low income?

And when I say low income I don't mean $1000.00 rent. LOW INCOME means the hard working retired (and still working-retired) seniors and other longtime Tucsonans who have contributed greatly to our Old Pueblo but get by on a very limited income. It is we who want, and deserve, to live in very nice, affordable, and comfortable dwellings.

The 'Old Pueblo' has become Tuc$on, California. Come on now - build for us in our beloved Tucson, ARIZONA.

Nancy Reid

North side

