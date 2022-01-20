Letter: Execution of a murderer as an option

Re: the Jan. 18 letter "Death penalty must be abolished."
A recent submission to the Daily Star described the proposed executions of two murderers as being "cruel and unusual punishment". Frank Jarvis was one of the murderers named. For those of you who do not know Jarvis (9-17-84) struck a bicycle ridden by Vickie Lynne Hoskinson with his automobile, discharging her from the bicycle. He then spirited her away, violated and murdered her. Her body was left in a rural area and was only discovered in 1985. Since his trial Jarvis has rested comfortably in prison where he has married and written several books. Vickie Lynne has been dead for 38 years. I suggest that this despicable caricature of a human being committed acts we simply cannot condone. Vickie's terror and suffering was 1000 times worse than anything Jarvis would endure during his execution. I cannot imagine why anyone would feel Jarvis is worthy of anything less that the lethal injection, to end his life.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.