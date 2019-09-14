Re: the September 11 article "Exodus of officers from Ariz. prisons a 'crisis,' says chief."
I know why people don’t want to work in prisons/jails; the pay is lousy and the work is dirty and dangerous. It’s a thankless, tiring and terrible job. I was a Civilian Correctional guard in Wisconsin over 50 years ago, for about three years. It was the best I could do, at the time, having been an MP overseas in the Army. In the County jail, as a guard we wore nothing on our belt, or on our person for self protection. Inmates were incarcerated for traffic offenses and some there for murder, awaiting trial. If they didn’t like what was on their lunch tray we could be “wearing” the hot food on our clothes. Or they could throw other liquids or solids at us; not coffee! Or stuffing towels into toilets could make for an unfun flood , for us, in the cell-block. I later “made” deputy sheriff, and got out of the jail.
Kenneth Unwin
East side
