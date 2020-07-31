You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Expand Reader's Knowledge
View Comments

Letter: Expand Reader's Knowledge

A few reasons why the STAR should expand the LTR page. The paper gets more submission than it prints. The letters are free material for the publication. More letters means more diverse information for the reader. Expands readers knowledge of local issues. May encourage more readers to become subscribers, good for the paper. Provides insights to the reader of issues they may not find in other media. Some writers like to see their names in print.

So give it a try, expand the page and see how the readers respond. It could be a win/win!

Kenn Block

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News