Letter: Expand Reader's Knowledge

A few reasons why the STAR should expand the LTR page. The paper gets more submission than it prints. The letters are free material for the publication. More letters means more diverse information for the reader. Expands readers knowledge of local issues. May encourage more readers to become subscribers, good for the paper. Provides insights to the reader of issues they may not find in other media. Some writers like to see their names in print.
So give it a try, expand the page and see how the readers respond. It could be a win/win!
Kenn Block
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!