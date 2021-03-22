 Skip to main content
Letter: Expand Reid Park and Replace Steve Kozachik
Letter: Expand Reid Park and Replace Steve Kozachik

6 years ago I started a Facebook page, Expand Reid Park, with the goal of converting the golf courses into regular park land. Many joined me in the campaign with the goal of creating an iconic park that would put Tucson on the map. We ran into stiff resistance from Steve Kozachik.

Fast forward to today and Steve Kozachik is still not only opposed to Reid Park expansion, he wants to SHRINK the size of the park by taking away Reid Park's best feature- Barnum Hill and the duck pond.

He wasn't willing to listen to us then. And he has demonstrated that he is still unwilling to listen to groups of concerned Tucsonans such as Save the Heart of Reid Park. It is time to replace Steve Kozachik with someone more in touch with what our community needs and stop this land grab travesty.

Daniel Brockert

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

