Letter: Expand the zoo to the north
The recent survey initiative proves that the Zoo has (always had) no-harm solutions to their expansion problem. The clear path forward is Option G - to convert the under-utilized (as described by the Parks and rec department former director) facilities to the north. No harm to the park, the zoo gets to expand, net-loss of concrete in a hot city, AND the current facility users can upgrade to more modern facilities. The funding comes from the zoo's bloated budget, and we all get something good out of it.

With Tucson temps rising faster than ever, eliminating concrete is in everyone's best interest. Early intervention avoids crisis down the line. My grandma would always say "a stitch in time saves nine." The extent that zoological society board continues to dig in their heels to go west, when viable alternatives have been presented, shows that they are short sighted and would prefer to cause long term harm for short term benefits. Is that really how we want to behave?

Lee Sharp

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

