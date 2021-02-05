 Skip to main content
Letter: Expand the Zoo
Letter: Expand the Zoo

Our family has been enjoying the Reid Park Zoo since 1970's and now visit the zoo with our 3 grandsons. It seems to us that a public park goal should be the highest and best use for all citizens. While we are at the zoo we often use the playgrounds and we have observed that far many more famlies use the zoo than the hill. More people will benefit from the expansion of the zoo as well as serving as an attraction for tourists. It is also a great education for children to see and learn about the aminals. No it is not free but it is a lot less expensive than than seeing the animals in their natural habitat. Tucson has a lot of nature opportunities but only one zoo.

Mike Sturgis

Foothills

