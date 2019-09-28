Re: the Sept. 15 article "City's shifting center speaks to Tucson's story of expansion."
What a fascinating piece on how Tucson has expanded over the years. I grew up attending the Christian Science Church at Country Club and Fifth Street, which was once at the geographic center of Tucson. As noted, that old building has now been replaced by infill condos. But a church is not its building; and the congregation remains active in its new space a few blocks over near Speedway and Alvernon. The real challenge has been to live up to our deepest values and grow spiritually right along with our town's expansion, beyond current limits. What church has meant in my own life is learning to love. In the long run, that's what holds a community together, and it's what makes churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious communities meaningful in a city.
Diane R. Hanover
Picture Rocks
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.