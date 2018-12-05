Re: the Nov. 30 article "Surprise: AZ drivers to pay $32 vehicle fee next year."

I own 11 cars (older hobby/collectibles), four motorcycles, and a motorhome. These 16 vehicles will cost me $512 a year for the new fee. I keep them all registered and plate — most of the cars cost less than $15-$20 for plates. I am a single driver family — I can only drive one car at a time. (I insure each vehicle when I drive it.) Holy muklucs, Batman, say it isn't so.

Kevin Smith

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments