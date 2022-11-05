 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Experience is best

We've already seen the tragic results of electing someone with no governing experience to a high executive office. Nor should we take solace in the "advisors" that that person may select. Eleven of the former inexperienced president's associates have been charged with crimes. Do we really think Kari Lake would do better with her unelected advisors?

No one can deny Katie Hobbs has experience in governing-- both as a legislator and the secretary of state. She is informed. Experience is the best teacher, not newscasting.

Carol Schaedler

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

