Letter: Experience is Good
I recently had the opportunity to hear two of the candidates who are running for the office of Pima County Recorder. Both candidates, Kim Challender and Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, were passionate about making it easier for citizens of the County to register and to cast their vote. They were both aware of the groups of citizens who are disenfranchised due to difficulties in casting their votes. Only one of them had actual experience in the management of the Recorder's office.

Kim Challender has worked in various positions of increasing responsibility during the five years she has worked and learned in F. Ann Rodriguez's office. She has worked with other County Recorder offices and is well aware of the challenges in moving the process forward to serve the constituents better. These are important considerations when choosing a manager for this very important office who can take the reins and then make the changes.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

