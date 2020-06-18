Letter: Exponential growth of COVID-19 cases

Ever since the stay at home restrictions were lifted we have seen a steady increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19. When thinking of hospital space we need to remember that virus spread is exponential. When a virus is spreading the more people infected mean the more people they come in contact with and more people infected. The growth is exponential. Focusing on Pima County: On May 29 there were 67 new cases which was the record to that day. Five days later on June 3 there was a record 131 cases. Ten days later on June 13, there were a record 261 new cases. The peak had doubled in 10 days. Around June 23, we should expect to see around 500 new cases in one day. A few weeks after that we should expect to see 1,000 new infections in one day. It is now more dangerous than every to be outside. We may have enough hospital beds right now but that can't last.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
