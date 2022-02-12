Letter: Expression of opinion

As a therapist for over 40 years in Tucson, I have worked with angry people to mediate and resolve issues. When Barack Obama was elected to the presidency, a veteran who I valued and worked with told me that he strongly opposed Obama but “he is my commander and chief, so I will give him respect.” Not long afterward he posted a racist, denigrating cartoon depicting the president. So much for respect.
Today, at Alvernon and 22nd, a pro Trump group was gathered to support his 2024 run. A huge banner read "(expletive) BIden" These people represent Trump supporters. No need to name their shame.
How are reasonable, caring citizens supposed to have civil discourse with people like this? Senator Sinema, get a clue.
Molly Kent
West side
