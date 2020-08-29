Letter: Extra Postage Not Advised on Ballot Mail

According to a recent statement from the Pima County Recorder’s office, “The barcode on our Business Reply Mail yellow envelope means ballots are rapidly separated from other mail and are actually processed faster than regular first class mail; the Recorder’s office picks up these ballots Monday through Saturday mornings at the Main post office.” Placing an extra stamp on your yellow ballot return envelope will require it to be hand sorted and will delay the process. Mark and mail your ballot early then track its receipt and signature verification online at recorder.pima.gov. Ballots will be mailed out on October 7th. Please notify the recorders office if it’s not received within a couple days. As an alternative to mail, ballots in signed and sealed envelopes may be dropped off at any of the early polling places or drop boxes listed on the recorder’s website between October 7th and 30th. GO VOTE.
Karen Harris
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
